Education

Education Ministry publishes 2024 list of top universities in Romania

21 February 2025

Romania’s Ministry of Education released the latest edition of the National Metaranking, identifying the top universities in the country.

The ranking has undergone minor changes compared to last year’s edition or the last independent metaranking published in the fall by academic experts.

The Transilvania University of Brașov has entered the top 5 universities in Romania, alongside Babeș-Bolyai University in Cluj-Napoca, the University of Bucharest, Politehnica University of Bucharest, and Carol Davila University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Bucharest. On the other hand, UMF Iuliu Hațieganu in Cluj-Napoca, dropped to 6th place.

The National Metaranking, which includes 32 universities, serves as the basis for the procedures through which the Ministry of Education and Research allocates research funding to universities, according to Edupedu.

The top three universities - Babeș-Bolyai University, the University of Bucharest, and Politehnica Bucharest - are the only ones with scores exceeding 20,000, according to the evaluation procedures of the metaranking’s authors.

The Top 10 also includes Alexandru Ioan Cuza University in Iași, the West University of Timișoara, the Bucharest University of Economic Studies (ASE), and the Technical University of Cluj-Napoca.

National Metaranking 2024, published by the Ministry of Education and Research:

  1. Babeș-Bolyai University, Cluj-Napoca
  2. University of Bucharest
  3. UNST Politehnica Bucharest
  4. Carol Davila University of Medicine and Pharmacy, Bucharest
  5. Transilvania University of Brașov
  6. Iuliu Hațieganu University of Medicine and Pharmacy, Cluj-Napoca
  7. Alexandru Ioan Cuza University, Iași
  8. West University of Timișoara
  9. Bucharest University of Economic Studies (ASE)
  10. Technical University of Cluj-Napoca

So far, the Ministry of Education and Research has only published the ranking itself for 2024. The full report corresponding to the metaranking, prepared by the group responsible for compiling the ranking, has not yet been released. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Svlase | Dreamstime.com)

