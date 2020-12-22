Romanian Govt: Paralympic cyclist Eduard Novak proposed for sports minister job

Paralympic champion Eduard Novak is the Democrat Hungarian Union (UDMR)’s proposal for the youth and sports minister position.

UDMR will lead three ministers in the Government to be established by the center-right ruling coalition of PNL, USR-PLUS, and UDMR. The party also proposed Cseke Attila, a former health minister, to lead the Development, Public Works, and Administration Ministry, and Tánczos Barna for the environment minister job. The permanent council of the party also voted UDMR president Kelemen Hunor for the deputy PM job.

Eduard Novak, currently the president of the Romanian Cycling Federation, started his career as a speed skater and won several international competitions practicing this sport.

After a 1996 car accident, he switched to cycling. He represented Romania in four Paralympic Games, in Athens, Beijing, London, and Rio de Janeiro.

He won a silver medal in Beijing, while in 2012, in London, he won a gold and a silver medal. He took part in three races in Rio de Janeiro and finished fifth, sixth, and ninth. He has been leading the Romanian Cycling Federation since 2013.

(Photo: Novak Carol Eduard Facebook Page)

