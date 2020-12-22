Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 12/22/2020 - 13:33
Politics

Romanian Govt: Paralympic cyclist Eduard Novak proposed for sports minister job

22 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Paralympic champion Eduard Novak is the Democrat Hungarian Union (UDMR)’s proposal for the youth and sports minister position.

UDMR will lead three ministers in the Government to be established by the center-right ruling coalition of PNL, USR-PLUS, and UDMR. The party also proposed Cseke Attila, a former health minister, to lead the Development, Public Works, and Administration Ministry, and Tánczos Barna for the environment minister job. The permanent council of the party also voted UDMR president Kelemen Hunor for the deputy PM job.

Eduard Novak, currently the president of the Romanian Cycling Federation, started his career as a speed skater and won several international competitions practicing this sport.

After a 1996 car accident, he switched to cycling. He represented Romania in four Paralympic Games, in Athens, Beijing, London, and Rio de Janeiro.

He won a silver medal in Beijing, while in 2012, in London, he won a gold and a silver medal. He took part in three races in Rio de Janeiro and finished fifth, sixth, and ninth. He has been leading the Romanian Cycling Federation since 2013.

(Photo: Novak Carol Eduard Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 09/02/2013 - 14:18
02 September 2013
Daily News
Two gold medals for Romania’s Eduard Novak at Para-cycling World Championships
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 12/22/2020 - 13:33
Politics

Romanian Govt: Paralympic cyclist Eduard Novak proposed for sports minister job

22 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Paralympic champion Eduard Novak is the Democrat Hungarian Union (UDMR)’s proposal for the youth and sports minister position.

UDMR will lead three ministers in the Government to be established by the center-right ruling coalition of PNL, USR-PLUS, and UDMR. The party also proposed Cseke Attila, a former health minister, to lead the Development, Public Works, and Administration Ministry, and Tánczos Barna for the environment minister job. The permanent council of the party also voted UDMR president Kelemen Hunor for the deputy PM job.

Eduard Novak, currently the president of the Romanian Cycling Federation, started his career as a speed skater and won several international competitions practicing this sport.

After a 1996 car accident, he switched to cycling. He represented Romania in four Paralympic Games, in Athens, Beijing, London, and Rio de Janeiro.

He won a silver medal in Beijing, while in 2012, in London, he won a gold and a silver medal. He took part in three races in Rio de Janeiro and finished fifth, sixth, and ninth. He has been leading the Romanian Cycling Federation since 2013.

(Photo: Novak Carol Eduard Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 09/02/2013 - 14:18
02 September 2013
Daily News
Two gold medals for Romania’s Eduard Novak at Para-cycling World Championships
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

22 December 2020
Social
Cluj-Napoca Technical University gets EUR 21 mln loan from EIB
18 December 2020
Politics
Update: Romania’s center-right coalition reaches agreement on the next Government
18 December 2020
Capital markets
UiPath, the most valuable startup ever born in Romania, files for IPO
18 December 2020
Justice
Romanian prince becomes wanted person to serve jail sentence in corruption case
17 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s would-be center-right coalition partners can’t agree on who will lead new Government
15 December 2020
Entertainment
Inspiration: Romanian master florist outlines Christmas decorating suggestions
15 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania - Alan Stokes (Canadian): A lot of the scenery reminds me of my home in Canada. I plan to live here permanently
14 December 2020
Real Estate
Skanska sells two office buildings in Bucharest to S IMMO for EUR 97 mln