Romanian investors launch EUR 10 mln apartment project in Mogosoaia forest

Ecovillas, a real estate developer controlled by Romanian investors, will invest EUR 10 million in a residential project in the Mogosoaia forest, North of Bucharest.

The project, called LOFT Green Apartments, will have a total of 154 apartments with one, two and three rooms and a 3,000 sqm-park.

The development will take place in two phases, the first of which will include 44 apartments to be completed in May 2019.

The developer also completed a residential project in Bucharest consisting of villas with passive house features.

(photo source: Greenloft.ro)