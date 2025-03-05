Culture

Films in Ji.hlava Documentary Film Festival selection screened at Czech Center in Bucharest

05 March 2025

The Ji.hlava International Documentary Film Festival, held in the Czech Republic, is bringing to Bucharest a selection of four films from last year’s edition as part of the Echoes of Ji.hlava project.

Between March 6 and April 3, lovers of documentary film are invited to the Czech Center to discover the Ji.hlava selection and take part in dialogues with the filmmakers, as each screening will be followed by a Q&A session, with the participation of the directors either in physical format or online.

Marie Dvořáková’s World Between Us, an intimate portrait of identity, art, and the sense of belonging, will be screened on March 6.

Tudor Platon’s An Almost Perfect Family, a “deeply personal documentary about how love transforms, about what we inherit and what we choose to pass on,” is scheduled for March 20.

Marek Šulík’s Ms. President, which captures the five years in office of Slovakia president Zuzana Čaputová, will be screened on March 27.

Joanna Janikowska’s Comrades, which follows three young activists from Bologna in a story about hope and renunciation and how difficult it is to remain faithful to one’s beliefs, is scheduled for April 3.

All screenings will take place at the Czech Center Bucharest starting at 7:00 PM. Admission is free (seats are taken on a first-come, first-served basis, beginning at 6:45 PM). The films are subtitled in English, and the discussions with the directors will also be held in English (except for the discussion about the Romanian documentary).

The Ji.hlava International Documentary Film Festival, founded in 1997 by a group of high school students from Jihlava, celebrates documentary as an art form and a platform for reflection on the contemporary world.

(Illustration: Czech Center Bucharest)

