Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Tue, 10/05/2021 - 08:09
Business

EC to issue guidelines for national energy state aid schemes

05 October 2021
The European Commission will announce on Tuesday, October 5, the guidelines for the measures that member countries can take to mitigate the social impact of rising electricity and gas prices, announced Bogdan Chiritoiu, president of the Romanian competition body Consiliul Concurentei, quoted by Hotnews.ro.

Chiritoiu was heard in the ad-hoc parliamentary committee set for carrying on an inquiry into energy prices. "Tomorrow, the European Commission will come up with its recommendations.

It is understood from the draft that they will recommend us not to hinder the functioning of the market. The recommendation would be to find those methods that do not discourage energy saving. For some consumers, it is advised [to provide] a certain incentive to help them save money and buy energy-efficient equipment," the official said.

According to him, the capping of the gas price at the producer on the stock exchange would lead to the situation in which the cheap natural gas from Romania would be exported. In the medium and long term, investments are needed, he added.

During Chiritoiu's hearing in Parliament, the Government was issuing an emergency ordinance providing 25% end consumer subsidies for households with winter-season (November-March, five months) consumption of up to 1,000 kWh and 1,000 cubic meters of natural gas.

