Romanian startups can apply for EBRD's Star Venture programme

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) opened applications for its Star Venture programme in Romania, designed to support high-potential startups with comprehensive resources for growth. Startups can apply by March 16 for a chance to benefit from grants, strategic business advice, and access to mentoring and finance.

The programme offers up to EUR 40,000 in grants for business advisory services, alongside workshops, mentoring, and various growth opportunities.

Approximately 10 startups will be shortlisted to pitch their business ideas at an in-person event in Bucharest on April 8. Five finalists will be selected to join the intensive 24-month programme, which includes a wide range of tailored support.

The selected startups will benefit from strategy workshops, including online sessions with Cambridge University, and business advice from local and international consultants across key areas such as marketing, operations, technology, and certification.

Moreover, they will also gain access to a network of over 1,500 expert mentors via the Dosen platform, investor pitch events, fundraising support, and opportunities to meet potential partners at conferences and trade shows. Additionally, startups will receive free cloud credits and e-learning resources from Coursera, Amazon, and Microsoft.

The programme is open to privately and locally owned startups with a scalable and innovative business model, registered within the past 10 years and generating annual revenues under EUR 1 million.

The EBRD's Star Venture programme is active in 26 countries, with over 550 early-stage companies already benefiting from its services. In Romania, the initiative is funded by the TaiwanBusiness-EBRD Technical Cooperation Fund, through the EBRD's Small Business Impact Fund.

