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German investor pours EUR 30 mln in electric fans factory in western Romania

03 June 2026

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The German group ebm-papst, specialised in the production of motors and fans, inaugurated, on June 2, what it called “a strategic investment” of EUR 30 million in a new production building located within Industrial Park II in Oradea, western Romania, which involves the creation of 500 new jobs in the next 5 years.

The new building functions as a campus, bringing together several types of activities. The investment marks an important step in the company's "Local for local" strategy of getting closer to customers and partners in Eastern Europe, the company said, as reported by News.ro.

In addition to expanding production capacity, the company is developing a Research and Development Centre in the new building, where new generations of fans in the Air Technology industry will be designed and tested, as well as a Service Centre for the ebm-papst group that will serve operations at an international level.

"Through this integrated approach, ebm papst is strengthening its position as a technological and industrial hub, offering professional development opportunities for specialists in the region," said Frank Mayer, ebm-papst Group Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of the Air Technology division in Europe.

In Romania, ebm-papst produces intelligent fans with low energy consumption and long service life. They are used in applications such as cold rooms and supermarkets to maintain the optimal temperature of perishable products. Through integrated technologies, the products developed and manufactured in Oradea support energy efficiency and actively contribute to reducing the environmental impact and carbon footprint.

"Through this investment, ebm-papst aims to create 500 new jobs in the next 5 years, in areas such as production, research and development, engineering, IT, procurement, and finance. Currently, the company has over 200 employees in Romania," explained Delia Ungur, general manager of ebm-papst Romania.

The ebm-papst headquarters was built in Industrial Park II in Oradea, in just 10 months, on a plot of land with an area of ​​5.5 hectares.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: ebm-papst on LinkedIn)

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Business

German investor pours EUR 30 mln in electric fans factory in western Romania

03 June 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The German group ebm-papst, specialised in the production of motors and fans, inaugurated, on June 2, what it called “a strategic investment” of EUR 30 million in a new production building located within Industrial Park II in Oradea, western Romania, which involves the creation of 500 new jobs in the next 5 years.

The new building functions as a campus, bringing together several types of activities. The investment marks an important step in the company's "Local for local" strategy of getting closer to customers and partners in Eastern Europe, the company said, as reported by News.ro.

In addition to expanding production capacity, the company is developing a Research and Development Centre in the new building, where new generations of fans in the Air Technology industry will be designed and tested, as well as a Service Centre for the ebm-papst group that will serve operations at an international level.

"Through this integrated approach, ebm papst is strengthening its position as a technological and industrial hub, offering professional development opportunities for specialists in the region," said Frank Mayer, ebm-papst Group Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of the Air Technology division in Europe.

In Romania, ebm-papst produces intelligent fans with low energy consumption and long service life. They are used in applications such as cold rooms and supermarkets to maintain the optimal temperature of perishable products. Through integrated technologies, the products developed and manufactured in Oradea support energy efficiency and actively contribute to reducing the environmental impact and carbon footprint.

"Through this investment, ebm-papst aims to create 500 new jobs in the next 5 years, in areas such as production, research and development, engineering, IT, procurement, and finance. Currently, the company has over 200 employees in Romania," explained Delia Ungur, general manager of ebm-papst Romania.

The ebm-papst headquarters was built in Industrial Park II in Oradea, in just 10 months, on a plot of land with an area of ​​5.5 hectares.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: ebm-papst on LinkedIn)

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