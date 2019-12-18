Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 12/18/2019 - 08:17
Business
Romanian chatbot startup Druid valued at EUR 8 mln after financing round
18 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Venture capital fund Early Game Ventures (EGV) participated in a new investment round carried out by Romanian startup Druid, which develops chatbots using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The startup founded and led by Romanian entrepreneur Liviu Drăgan was valued at over EUR 8 million.

The company will use the funds to expand rapidly in the US. It plans another investment round next year, aiming to raise EUR 8-10 mln from the market.

“I think now was the right time for an institutional investor to enter the Druid ownership base. I had several investment funds that showed interest in Druid. We chose EGV, along with my belief that we can build a global company. Our plans include a rapid expansion in the United States and another round of investments in the middle of next year, when we will raise from the market somewhere between EUR 8 and 10 million for a company valuation of over EUR 20 million," said Liviu Drăgan, founder and CEO of Druid.

Druid won the prize for Startup of the Year 2019 in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), at the Central European Startup Awards (CESA) competition, organized this year in Bucharest. The company develops a "no code" platform that helps companies plan, develop and distribute chatbots - software "robots". No code platforms also allow non-programmers to create software applications, through graphical interfaces and configurations, instead of classical programming.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Druid)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 12/18/2019 - 08:17
Business
Romanian chatbot startup Druid valued at EUR 8 mln after financing round
18 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Venture capital fund Early Game Ventures (EGV) participated in a new investment round carried out by Romanian startup Druid, which develops chatbots using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The startup founded and led by Romanian entrepreneur Liviu Drăgan was valued at over EUR 8 million.

The company will use the funds to expand rapidly in the US. It plans another investment round next year, aiming to raise EUR 8-10 mln from the market.

“I think now was the right time for an institutional investor to enter the Druid ownership base. I had several investment funds that showed interest in Druid. We chose EGV, along with my belief that we can build a global company. Our plans include a rapid expansion in the United States and another round of investments in the middle of next year, when we will raise from the market somewhere between EUR 8 and 10 million for a company valuation of over EUR 20 million," said Liviu Drăgan, founder and CEO of Druid.

Druid won the prize for Startup of the Year 2019 in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), at the Central European Startup Awards (CESA) competition, organized this year in Bucharest. The company develops a "no code" platform that helps companies plan, develop and distribute chatbots - software "robots". No code platforms also allow non-programmers to create software applications, through graphical interfaces and configurations, instead of classical programming.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Druid)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

16 December 2019
Politics
Romanian president says the justice system must find the truth about the 1989 Revolution
16 December 2019
Social
Former Bucharest District 4 mayor sentenced to 8 and a half years in jail in the Colectiv club fire case
15 December 2019
Politics
Conflict in Save Romania Union continues, leader says party needs to learn discipline
14 December 2019
Politics
Romania’s president will be awarded the Charlemagne Prize 2020
13 December 2019
Social
Romanian arrested in Germany for alleged USD 722 mln Bitcoin Ponzi scheme in US
13 December 2019
Travel
New York Times travel article looks into Romania’s mineral water tradition
13 December 2019
Social
Bucharest’s Metropolitan Hospital, the biggest in Romania, will cost close to EUR 1 billion
13 December 2019
CSR
Five companies join hands to buy most expensive Christmas tree ever sold in Romania at charity event

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40