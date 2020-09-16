Romanian AI chatbot developer enters Australasia market

Romanian startup DRUID AI Chatbots has entered into a partnership with Microelectronic Group, one of the leading suppliers of software solutions, services and business equipment to the banking, enterprise and government markets in Australia, New Zealand and South Pacific Islands, to offer its business process automation solutions in large digital transformation projects across Australasia region.

The partnership focuses on delivering turn key enterprise solutions aiming to automate customer and employee journeys via AI-powered digital assistance, personalization and identity services within omni-channel documentation & automated distribution processes.

“Large organizations are eager to move forward with digitalization, and the pandemic accelerated the process. As a solution provider committed to bringing latest frameworks and technologies for our clients, we are proud to partner with DRUID. This partnership will help us deliver improved and value-oriented solutions powered by the capabilities of the DRUID chatbot authoring platform.” said Matt Murgia, Digital Practice Lead, Microelectronic Solutions.

DRUID is a high-tech company that provides a fully no-code AI chatbot design platform for Enterprise companies and one of the few global suppliers that cover all types of deployment – cloud, hybrid, and fully on-premise.

Thanks to the preconfigured conversational templates and proprietary NLU technology, DRUID allows any company to easily design and deploy powerful AI virtual assistants for any role, process, or industry.

The company is also engaged in a global partnership with UiPath to provide conversational AI solutions for RPA bots. DRUID was founded by Romanian entrepreneur Liviu Dragan.

