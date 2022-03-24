Romanian circular fashion trading platform Dressingz raises EUR 0.3 mln pre-seed funding

Romanian start-up Dressingz, which targets the circular fashion market by providing consumers with a platform through which they can trade their clothes that they no longer wear, announced that it raised pre-seed funding of EUR 300,000.

Plans for the current year aim to raise a new round of funding by the end of 2022 to support its expansion on the European market.

Dressingz offers its community of users the opportunity to sell the clothes they don’t wear anymore and cash in fast and easy. At the same time, for the fashion-treasure hunters, it offers the chance to access pre-owned luxury fashion that is authenticated by top experts and sold with up to 80% discount from the retail price. A good thing for the users, but also a great thing for our planet, if we look at the bigger picture, the company assured.

“50% of the fast-fashion production is thrown away in less than 1 year,” explained Romina Tazlaoanu, Dressingz founder.

The equivalent of one truck full of textiles is landfilled or burnt every second in the world, she added, arguing that in this context, fashion circularity becomes the future.

“We want to educate our consumers to buy less but buy better, invest in quality items that will last longer, choose premium pre-owned fashion - because luxury fashion deserves a second life, and our planet deserves a second chance”.

