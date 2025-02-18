Events

Bucharest Village Museum hosts fair dedicated to Dragobete, Romania’s celebration of love

18 February 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The "Dimitrie Gusti" National Village Museum in Bucharest is set to celebrate Dragobete, Romania’s traditional holiday of love, with a special fair from February 22 to 24. Visitors will find music, dance, and traditional crafts along the museum's pathways, as well as handmade creations from skilled folk artisans.

The fair will also offer a glimpse into ancient beliefs and traditions, with stories about Dragobete, the son of Baba Dochia, along with old charms, legends, and customs marking the arrival of spring, News.ro reported.

On February 23, starting at noon, folk artists from different regions of Romania and beyond will take the stage. The lineup includes Raluca Diaconu from Prahova, Andrada Jivan and Ion Drăgan from Gorj, Florin Pârlan from Teleorman, and Nicu Mâţă from the Republic of Moldova, alongside the Periniţa Folkloric Ensemble from Otopeni.

Visitors will also have the chance to participate in a love poetry contest, while folk music enthusiasts can enjoy a special performance by singer-songwriter Dan Vasilescu.

The fair will be open daily from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, with the concert scheduled for February 23 from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Muzeul National al Satului "Dimitrie Gusti")

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Events

Bucharest Village Museum hosts fair dedicated to Dragobete, Romania’s celebration of love

18 February 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The "Dimitrie Gusti" National Village Museum in Bucharest is set to celebrate Dragobete, Romania’s traditional holiday of love, with a special fair from February 22 to 24. Visitors will find music, dance, and traditional crafts along the museum's pathways, as well as handmade creations from skilled folk artisans.

The fair will also offer a glimpse into ancient beliefs and traditions, with stories about Dragobete, the son of Baba Dochia, along with old charms, legends, and customs marking the arrival of spring, News.ro reported.

On February 23, starting at noon, folk artists from different regions of Romania and beyond will take the stage. The lineup includes Raluca Diaconu from Prahova, Andrada Jivan and Ion Drăgan from Gorj, Florin Pârlan from Teleorman, and Nicu Mâţă from the Republic of Moldova, alongside the Periniţa Folkloric Ensemble from Otopeni.

Visitors will also have the chance to participate in a love poetry contest, while folk music enthusiasts can enjoy a special performance by singer-songwriter Dan Vasilescu.

The fair will be open daily from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, with the concert scheduled for February 23 from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Muzeul National al Satului "Dimitrie Gusti")

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 February 2025
Society
Romania to enter UN list of super-aged societies in 2025
18 February 2025
Sports
Romania secures six medals at Invictus Games 2025 rowing event
18 February 2025
Politics
Elon Musk shares message in support of far-right Romanian politician Călin Georgescu on X
18 February 2025
Justice
Financial Times: Trump administration pressuring Romanian authorities to lift restrictions on Andrew Tate
18 February 2025
Macro
Romania’s 2025 budget: A bid for stability amid political and economic challenges
18 February 2025
Macro
Romania-Germany trade reaches EUR 42.1 bln in 2024 after modest growth
18 February 2025
Energy
Romania to extend energy price cap scheme, plans new support measures
17 February 2025
Transport
Bucharest transport company discontinues integrated airport train-bus-subway tickets