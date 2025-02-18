Bucharest Village Museum hosts fair dedicated to Dragobete, Romania’s celebration of love

The "Dimitrie Gusti" National Village Museum in Bucharest is set to celebrate Dragobete, Romania’s traditional holiday of love, with a special fair from February 22 to 24. Visitors will find music, dance, and traditional crafts along the museum's pathways, as well as handmade creations from skilled folk artisans.

The fair will also offer a glimpse into ancient beliefs and traditions, with stories about Dragobete, the son of Baba Dochia, along with old charms, legends, and customs marking the arrival of spring, News.ro reported.

On February 23, starting at noon, folk artists from different regions of Romania and beyond will take the stage. The lineup includes Raluca Diaconu from Prahova, Andrada Jivan and Ion Drăgan from Gorj, Florin Pârlan from Teleorman, and Nicu Mâţă from the Republic of Moldova, alongside the Periniţa Folkloric Ensemble from Otopeni.

Visitors will also have the chance to participate in a love poetry contest, while folk music enthusiasts can enjoy a special performance by singer-songwriter Dan Vasilescu.

The fair will be open daily from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, with the concert scheduled for February 23 from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Muzeul National al Satului "Dimitrie Gusti")