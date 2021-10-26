Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

andrei@romania-insider.com 

 

Romanian subsidiary of courier DPD invests EUR 2 mln to cope with rising orders

26 October 2021
DPD Romania, the local subsidiary of the global courier group DPD, announced on Monday October 25, that it has invested over EUR 2 mln in its infrastructure, to cope with the huge volume of parcels.

The company said that it expects the new restrictions related to the fourth wave of the pandemic will lead to record Black Friday deliveries.

"Courier companies expect record deliveries on November 12, Black Friday. Orders will double compared to a normal day, and throughout the month will increase by 50% compared to a normal delivery period," company representatives said.

To prevent delays in processing the parcels, the courier company has increased the capacity of the hubs in Bragadiru, Bacău and Oradea, with new equipment and sorting belts.

In addition, it opened new warehouses in Galaţi, Mangalia, Câmpulung, Sighetul Marmatiei, as well as in other smaller localities. New transport lines have also been set up, including to Bulgaria.

Regarding the trends of the eCommerce market in Romania, the representatives of the company outline an acceleration of online orders in rural areas (increase by 20%). 

(Photo courtesy of the company)

