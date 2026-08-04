DP World pilots Western Europe-Romania rail route for finished vehicles, with Aiud as regional distribution hub

DP World announced that it completed its first delivery of finished vehicles by rail from Zeebrugge in Belgium to Aiud, Romania, launching a new intermodal corridor between Western and Southeastern Europe. The company plans to develop Aiud into a regional distribution hub for finished vehicles serving Romania and neighboring markets.

The initial shipment is destined for Chișinău, Moldova, with the vehicles continuing their journey by road from Aiud. According to DP World, it is the company's first vehicle rail operation in Europe managed end-to-end.

Following the pilot, DP World plans to introduce a regular service with twice-monthly operations during the second half of 2026. The company also plans to establish similar connections between Aiud and other European ports, including Koper in Slovenia.

“Automotive companies are looking to reduce their exposure to long-distance road transport. By combining rail and road in a single integrated service, we are giving customers greater reliability, lower emissions and a solution that can scale as trade flows across Europe continue to evolve,” said Dragoș Călin, Director Freight, Balkans at DP World.

The company estimates that using the intermodal rail and road service can reduce CO2 emissions by up to 55% compared with equivalent long-haul road transport. It said the service could also provide greater cost certainty and predictability by reducing exposure to changing European road transport regulations, road usage charges, and cross-border administrative procedures.

“Our strategy is to build a more connected European logistics network, creating new trade corridors and giving customers greater choice in how they move goods across the continent," said DP World Romania CEO Svitlana Balaban. "Aiud is an important part of that vision, creating new links between western European ports and markets across southeastern Europe.”

DP World's multimodal logistics terminal in Aiud opened in 2024 following a EUR 21 million investment. The 180,000 sqm facility is located next to the A10 motorway and connected to Romania's national rail network, providing container handling, storage, customs and freight forwarding services.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: DP World)