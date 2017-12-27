Double suicide shakes eastern Romania city on Christmas

Professor Bogdan Petru Maleon, the director of the Central University Library in eastern Romania’s city of Iasi, and his wife, committed suicide several hours apart on December 25, the Prosecutor’s Office with the Iasi Court said.

The prosecutors ruled out the hypothesis of a crime as no violence or self-defense marks were found on the bodies. They concluded the two committed suicide two-three hours apart, and approximately eight to ten hours before they were found.

The 41 year old Malecon was found hanged inside his home, and his 38 year old wife Anda Elena on the floor of the same room.

The two were found by a relative, who had come at their house to see why they had not come to the Christmas lunch or answered the phone.

The autopsy report found the two had consumed large quantities of alcohol.

Bogdan Petru Maleon was a professor at the History Faculty of the Alexandru Ioan Cuza University in Iasi. He had published tens of articles and specialized research papers. Between 2010 and 2015 he was the director of the Alexandru Ioan Cuza University Museum, and between 2012 and 2016 he represented the History Faculty in the University senate.

Anda Elena Maleon was an entrepreneur. One of the companies she owned gave consultancy services for obtaining non-refundable financing, while another company is a publishing house. She was the president of the Asociaţia Concept NGO, which supports the cultural and social development of Romania’s North East region.

The couple did not have any children.

(Photos: Wikipedia/ uaic.ro)