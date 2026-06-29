Real Estate

Romanian developer proposes major mixed-use project at western entrance to Cluj-Napoca

29 June 2026

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A company owned by Romanian entrepreneur Dorin Bob has proposed a major mixed-use urban development on an approximately eight-hectare site at the western entrance to Cluj-Napoca from Florești. The project is currently undergoing the urban planning approval process.

The development, proposed by Cluj-Napoca Estate, part of the Studium Green group, would include retail space, a hotel and aparthotel, office buildings, medical facilities, leisure areas, and other service functions. 

Plans also include road infrastructure, bicycle lanes, public spaces, green areas, and a mixed-use tower building intended to serve as an architectural landmark at one of the city's main gateways.

According to the developer, the project also envisages connections to the future Cluj metropolitan ring road and the Someș River through a biodiversity area, as well as the creation of a pedestrian and cycling promenade along the river. Around 12,000 square meters of land would be transferred for public use as part of the metropolitan ring road project.

The detailed urban plan (PUZ) has completed the required technical studies and obtained the necessary opinions and permits. Last week, the documentation was reviewed by Cluj-Napoca's Technical Commission for Territorial Planning and Urbanism, which issued a series of recommendations. The developer said it will revise the documentation before resubmitting it as part of the approval process.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: PR)

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Real Estate

Romanian developer proposes major mixed-use project at western entrance to Cluj-Napoca

29 June 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A company owned by Romanian entrepreneur Dorin Bob has proposed a major mixed-use urban development on an approximately eight-hectare site at the western entrance to Cluj-Napoca from Florești. The project is currently undergoing the urban planning approval process.

The development, proposed by Cluj-Napoca Estate, part of the Studium Green group, would include retail space, a hotel and aparthotel, office buildings, medical facilities, leisure areas, and other service functions. 

Plans also include road infrastructure, bicycle lanes, public spaces, green areas, and a mixed-use tower building intended to serve as an architectural landmark at one of the city's main gateways.

According to the developer, the project also envisages connections to the future Cluj metropolitan ring road and the Someș River through a biodiversity area, as well as the creation of a pedestrian and cycling promenade along the river. Around 12,000 square meters of land would be transferred for public use as part of the metropolitan ring road project.

The detailed urban plan (PUZ) has completed the required technical studies and obtained the necessary opinions and permits. Last week, the documentation was reviewed by Cluj-Napoca's Technical Commission for Territorial Planning and Urbanism, which issued a series of recommendations. The developer said it will revise the documentation before resubmitting it as part of the approval process.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: PR)

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