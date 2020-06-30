Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 08:23
Business
Major Romanian agri group group opens its fertilizers factories
30 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Interagro, one of the largest integrated agro-industrial players in Romania, is opening its second fertilizer plant and plans to restart production at another two (out of six) by the end of this year, Economica.net reopened.

The factories use natural gas as raw material, and they will rely on imports, the group’s owner Ioan Niculae announced.

All his factories were closed in 2014-2015 amid rising prices after the gas market for industrial consumers was liberalized.

In 2019, the businessman indirectly benefited from the decision of the former Social Democrat Government to cap the domestic natural gas price under the emergency ordinance (OUG) 114/2018.

“The Interagro group of companies is pleased to announce to its partners, collaborators, and all those interested that the Donau Chem Turnu Magurele agricultural fertilizer factory has resumed its activity,” the group said in a press release.

Earlier this year, Interagro reopened the Chemgas Slobozia plant, with a daily capacity of 1,500 tonnes of urea, 1,100 tonnes of ammonia, and 900 tonnes of ammonium nitrate.

With 3 million cubic meters of gas processed daily after reopening Donau Chem, the InterAgro group becomes the largest gas consumer in Romania and a significant employer that claims to pay over EUR 1 mln in social contributions for employees to the state budget.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 08:23
Business
Major Romanian agri group group opens its fertilizers factories
30 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Interagro, one of the largest integrated agro-industrial players in Romania, is opening its second fertilizer plant and plans to restart production at another two (out of six) by the end of this year, Economica.net reopened.

The factories use natural gas as raw material, and they will rely on imports, the group’s owner Ioan Niculae announced.

All his factories were closed in 2014-2015 amid rising prices after the gas market for industrial consumers was liberalized.

In 2019, the businessman indirectly benefited from the decision of the former Social Democrat Government to cap the domestic natural gas price under the emergency ordinance (OUG) 114/2018.

“The Interagro group of companies is pleased to announce to its partners, collaborators, and all those interested that the Donau Chem Turnu Magurele agricultural fertilizer factory has resumed its activity,” the group said in a press release.

Earlier this year, Interagro reopened the Chemgas Slobozia plant, with a daily capacity of 1,500 tonnes of urea, 1,100 tonnes of ammonia, and 900 tonnes of ammonium nitrate.

With 3 million cubic meters of gas processed daily after reopening Donau Chem, the InterAgro group becomes the largest gas consumer in Romania and a significant employer that claims to pay over EUR 1 mln in social contributions for employees to the state budget.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

01 July 2020
Business
Romanian Government’s plan for economic recovery includes EUR 5 bln grants for companies
30 June 2020
Social
Leslie Hawke leaves helm of NGO for children she co-founded in Romania 16 years ago
25 June 2020
Social
Romanian prosecutors find “biggest forger of plastic banknotes in the world”
24 June 2020
Business
Largest pension fund in Romania, with 2 million contributors, invested in Wirecard, the company at the center of the biggest fraud scandal in Germany
24 June 2020
Travel
Outdoor entertainment options to try in Bucharest this summer
17 June 2020
Social
Google fined in Romania for "attack" on People's Cathedral
17 June 2020
Business
Report: One building permit for each 7 km of motorway built in Romania
17 June 2020
Business
Large retailers no longer required to promote Made in Romania food products