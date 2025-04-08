Donald Trump Jr. reportedly coming to Romania a week before first round of presidential elections

Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, is set to come to Romania on April 28, one week before the first round of the presidential elections, according to G4media.ro and Digi24.ro. He will attend an event dedicated to the business environment and has no meetings scheduled with local politicians.

Trump Jr.'s visit to Bucharest is reportedly part of an Eastern European tour, which includes Prague (Czech Republic), Bratislava (Slovakia), Budapest (Hungary), Belgrade (Serbia), and Sofia (Bulgaria).

Businessman Adrian Thiess, one of the event organizers in Bucharest, confirmed for G4media.ro that Trump Jr. will come to Bucharest at the end of April. The event that he will attend, Trump Business Vision 2025, is dedicated to business, and he has no scheduled meetings with any Romanian politician.

Before Romania’s Constitutional Court cancelled the 2024 presidential elections, Donald Trump Jr. said on X that it was a “Soros/Marxist” plot against far-right pro-Russian candidate Calin Georgescu.

“Wow, look at what’s happening in Romania! The Constitutional Court just canceled the first round of their presidential election. Another Soros/Marxist attempt at rigging the outcome & denying the will of the people. She’s going to lose, and they know it,” he said, referring to reformist candidate Elena Lasconi, Georgescu’s opponent.

Donald Trump Jr. currently works alongside his brother Eric as an administrator of “The Trump Organization.”

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Donald Trump Jr. on Facebook)