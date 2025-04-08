Society

Donald Trump Jr. reportedly coming to Romania a week before first round of presidential elections

08 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, is set to come to Romania on April 28, one week before the first round of the presidential elections, according to G4media.ro and Digi24.ro. He will attend an event dedicated to the business environment and has no meetings scheduled with local politicians.

Trump Jr.'s visit to Bucharest is reportedly part of an Eastern European tour, which includes Prague (Czech Republic), Bratislava (Slovakia), Budapest (Hungary), Belgrade (Serbia), and Sofia (Bulgaria).

Businessman Adrian Thiess, one of the event organizers in Bucharest, confirmed for G4media.ro that Trump Jr. will come to Bucharest at the end of April. The event that he will attend, Trump Business Vision 2025, is dedicated to business, and he has no scheduled meetings with any Romanian politician. 

Before Romania’s Constitutional Court cancelled the 2024 presidential elections, Donald Trump Jr. said on X that it was a “Soros/Marxist” plot against far-right pro-Russian candidate Calin Georgescu.

“Wow, look at what’s happening in Romania! The Constitutional Court just canceled the first round of their presidential election. Another Soros/Marxist attempt at rigging the outcome & denying the will of the people. She’s going to lose, and they know it,” he said, referring to reformist candidate Elena Lasconi, Georgescu’s opponent. 

Donald Trump Jr. currently works alongside his brother Eric as an administrator of “The Trump Organization.”

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Donald Trump Jr. on Facebook)

Normal
Society

Donald Trump Jr. reportedly coming to Romania a week before first round of presidential elections

08 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, is set to come to Romania on April 28, one week before the first round of the presidential elections, according to G4media.ro and Digi24.ro. He will attend an event dedicated to the business environment and has no meetings scheduled with local politicians.

Trump Jr.'s visit to Bucharest is reportedly part of an Eastern European tour, which includes Prague (Czech Republic), Bratislava (Slovakia), Budapest (Hungary), Belgrade (Serbia), and Sofia (Bulgaria).

Businessman Adrian Thiess, one of the event organizers in Bucharest, confirmed for G4media.ro that Trump Jr. will come to Bucharest at the end of April. The event that he will attend, Trump Business Vision 2025, is dedicated to business, and he has no scheduled meetings with any Romanian politician. 

Before Romania’s Constitutional Court cancelled the 2024 presidential elections, Donald Trump Jr. said on X that it was a “Soros/Marxist” plot against far-right pro-Russian candidate Calin Georgescu.

“Wow, look at what’s happening in Romania! The Constitutional Court just canceled the first round of their presidential election. Another Soros/Marxist attempt at rigging the outcome & denying the will of the people. She’s going to lose, and they know it,” he said, referring to reformist candidate Elena Lasconi, Georgescu’s opponent. 

Donald Trump Jr. currently works alongside his brother Eric as an administrator of “The Trump Organization.”

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Donald Trump Jr. on Facebook)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

08 April 2025
Environment
The Guardian dedicates article to Romania’s centuries-old giant haystacks
08 April 2025
Real Estate
First Handwritten Collection hotel in Romania opens in downtown Bucharest
08 April 2025
Defense
Romanian, Bulgarian defense ministers reaffirm commitment to strengthening NATO’s eastern flank
08 April 2025
Administration
Western Romania: Oradea to build new thermal garden in RON 214 million project financed by EU
08 April 2025
Macro
Romania keeps policy rate at 6.5% in line with expectations
08 April 2025
Energy
BSOG and local partner to build EUR 65 mln biomethane plant in Romania
07 April 2025
Events
Open Streets: Bucharest event turning city’s main arteries into pedestrian areas kicks off this weekend
04 April 2025
Real Estate
Skanska sells office building in Bucharest to fund managed by Hungary's Gránit Asset Management in EUR 52 million deal