Disney On Ice – Reach for the Stars comes to Romania early next year

Disney On Ice will arrive for the first time in Romania in February next year, with a new production – Reach for the Stars. Mickey Mouse and his friends are the hosts of a show featuring captivating moments from Frozen, Little Mermaid, Rapunzel and Beauty and the Beast, alongside the most beloved Disney characters.

Reach for the Stars will take place at Romexpo, in northern Bucharest, between February 6 and February 10, 2019.

Tickets were put up for sale today, June 27, and can be purchased online at Eventim.ro or from Germanos, Vodafone, Orange and Telekom stores, Carrefour hypermarkets, OMV gas stations and Humanitas, Carturesti and Diverta bookshops. Prices start at RON 79, but a limited number of discounted Early Bird tickets are also available.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Disney On Ice on Facebook)