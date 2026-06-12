Western Romania: Town of Ineu to build dinosaur adventure park with EU funds

An adventure park with more than 20 life-size dinosaur models is set to be built in the town of Ineu, Arad County, with non-repayable European funding worth RON 4.74 million. The works, which began a few days ago, are expected to be completed in over a year.

Ineu mayor Călin Abrudan told Agerpres that the park will become one of the city’s major attractions. Ineu received local-interest resort status two years ago. Aside from the dinosaur park, the city administration also has plans for a summer toboggan run with a length of one kilometer.

Dino Park will occupy 2.5 hectares, but other facilities will also be developed, with the entire project extending across four hectares of a total area of 12 hectares. The land previously belonged to the Romanian Army and hosted an ammunition depot.

The leisure area will also include green spaces, a mountain-bike circuit, a zipline, an animal park, paintball/airsoft/speedball games, archery, and a car park.

“We will transform the city of Ineu into a tourist destination, and we already have several important projects underway, while others are awaiting funding,” said the mayor, mentioning the Ineu Fortress rehabilitation, the development of the city promenade, and the rehabilitation of the dendrological park. In total, the projects are valued at EUR 5.8 million.

“At the same time, private investments are underway in accommodation facilities and services for tourists. This year, we are expecting financing between five and six million euros for the development of a summer toboggan run with a length of approximately one kilometer, a project that includes a small swimming complex with SPA facilities,” the mayor stated.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dariusz Eggert|Dreamstime.com)