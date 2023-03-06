Bucharest’s old tram stations will be modernized, mayor says

Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan recently announced that old and deteriorated tram platforms in the capital will be replaced and modernized. They will also coordinate with traffic lights and pedestrian crossings, and have ramps for people with disabilities and strollers.

The areas where the old platforms will be replaced are, as follows, Stefan Hepites street (on both directions, on Viilor road, at the intersection with Stefan Hepites street, district 5); Unirii Square (line end 32, at the intersection of Regina Maria Boulevard with Unirii Boulevard and Independenţei Boulevard, district 4); Alexandria Depot (line end 32, disembarkation platform, in front of Alexandria Depot, district 5); Colentina Passage (on Colentina road, in the turnaround loop of tram 21, district 2); and Hurmuzachi Square (on both directions of Mihai Bravu road, located in districts 2 and 3, at the intersection with Basarabia Boulevard and respectively Calea Călăraşi).

Mayor Dan also said that the new stations will be coordinated with traffic lights and pedestrian crossings and will have access ramps for people with disabilities and strollers for children.

"At the same time, the stations will be equipped with signs, trash cans, protective fences, reflective elements, and shelters for passengers. The Bucharest City Council has approved the technical and economic indicators," he added.

(Photo source: Primăria Municipiului Bucureşti on Facebook)