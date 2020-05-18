Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 05/18/2020 - 09:34
Business
Romanian telco Digi’s operating profit goes up 26.4% in Q1
18 May 2020
Romanian telecom operator Digi Communications, one of the blue chips on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, reported revenues of EUR 313 million in Q1, 11% higher than in the same quarter last year.

However, its losses tripled to EUR 56 mln from EUR 17.6 million in Q1 2019, according to the company's quarterly report.

On the upside, adjusted EBITDA was approximately EUR 114.7 million, up 26.4% compared to the same period in 2019.

"Our networks in Romania supported a traffic increase of up to 30%, for fixed data, during peak hours, and an 11% increase in mobile data traffic in March compared to February. Corporate sales teams have adapted their strategies to new market reality, focusing on support and assistance activities for B2B customers," said Serghei Bulgac, CEO of Digi.

At the end of the first quarter, Digi recorded an increase in the number of revenue-generating units (RGU) for both internet (2.9 million RGU) and cable television services (3.7 million RGU).

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

