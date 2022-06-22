Business

RO telco DIGI enters Belgium's 5G market in partnership with Cegeka division

22 June 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian communications operator RCS&RDS, part of the Digi Communications NV (DIGI) Group, through the association with Citymesh NV - part of the Cegeka IT group - won the rights to use some frequencies from the mobile spectrum as a result of participating in the auction organized by Belgian Institute for Postal and Telecommunications Services.

Obtaining mobile frequencies in Belgium is part of the group's strategy to expand its operations in Western European markets, the company said.

The Belgian Telecommunications Regulatory Authority has granted the association the right to use the frequencies in the 700 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz and 3600 MHz bands, which will allow them to build a new (fourth) mobile communications network.

The total price that the parties will pay is EUR 114.33 mln, which will be paid during the period of use of the frequency rights.

"After Romania, Spain, Italy and Portugal (a market in which we have gained spectrum for a new entrant in 2021), we are pleased to begin preparations for the construction of next-generation networks and the provision of services for residential customers in Belgium. More details will be announced later this year. We are confident that we will soon be developing the highest quality networks and services at affordable prices," said Valentin Popoviciu, DIGI Vice President.

The rights of use will be assigned by a decision that will be taken by BIPT in the next period.

(Photo: Thodonal/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Business

RO telco DIGI enters Belgium's 5G market in partnership with Cegeka division

22 June 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian communications operator RCS&RDS, part of the Digi Communications NV (DIGI) Group, through the association with Citymesh NV - part of the Cegeka IT group - won the rights to use some frequencies from the mobile spectrum as a result of participating in the auction organized by Belgian Institute for Postal and Telecommunications Services.

Obtaining mobile frequencies in Belgium is part of the group's strategy to expand its operations in Western European markets, the company said.

The Belgian Telecommunications Regulatory Authority has granted the association the right to use the frequencies in the 700 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz and 3600 MHz bands, which will allow them to build a new (fourth) mobile communications network.

The total price that the parties will pay is EUR 114.33 mln, which will be paid during the period of use of the frequency rights.

"After Romania, Spain, Italy and Portugal (a market in which we have gained spectrum for a new entrant in 2021), we are pleased to begin preparations for the construction of next-generation networks and the provision of services for residential customers in Belgium. More details will be announced later this year. We are confident that we will soon be developing the highest quality networks and services at affordable prices," said Valentin Popoviciu, DIGI Vice President.

The rights of use will be assigned by a decision that will be taken by BIPT in the next period.

(Photo: Thodonal/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

21 June 2022
Sports
English-Romanian rower team wants to break the world record for crossing the Black Sea
20 June 2022
Sports
A new star is born: David Popovici becomes first Romanian male swimmer to win world championship
20 June 2022
Profiles & Interviews
The track to success: How Romanian David Popovici became the new star in world swimming
20 June 2022
Social
Airline staff shortages cause huge delays at Bucharest’s Henri Coanda Airport
17 June 2022
Politics
Romanian president expresses support for Ukraine's EU bid during high-profile visit in Kyiv
17 June 2022
Business
BSOG announces first Black Sea natural gas delivery to Romania
16 June 2022
Events
An insider guide to TIFF #21 - the 2022 edition of the biggest film festival in Romania
15 June 2022
Business
Romanian car brand Dacia renews its look