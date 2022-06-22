RO telco DIGI enters Belgium's 5G market in partnership with Cegeka division

The Romanian communications operator RCS&RDS, part of the Digi Communications NV (DIGI) Group, through the association with Citymesh NV - part of the Cegeka IT group - won the rights to use some frequencies from the mobile spectrum as a result of participating in the auction organized by Belgian Institute for Postal and Telecommunications Services.

Obtaining mobile frequencies in Belgium is part of the group's strategy to expand its operations in Western European markets, the company said.

The Belgian Telecommunications Regulatory Authority has granted the association the right to use the frequencies in the 700 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz and 3600 MHz bands, which will allow them to build a new (fourth) mobile communications network.

The total price that the parties will pay is EUR 114.33 mln, which will be paid during the period of use of the frequency rights.

"After Romania, Spain, Italy and Portugal (a market in which we have gained spectrum for a new entrant in 2021), we are pleased to begin preparations for the construction of next-generation networks and the provision of services for residential customers in Belgium. More details will be announced later this year. We are confident that we will soon be developing the highest quality networks and services at affordable prices," said Valentin Popoviciu, DIGI Vice President.

The rights of use will be assigned by a decision that will be taken by BIPT in the next period.

(Photo: Thodonal/ Dreamstime)

