Submitted by andreich on Tue, 08/17/2021 - 09:14
Business

Deutsche Telekom appoints new CEO for its mobile division in Romania

17 August 2021
Deutsche Telekom has appointed Dina Tsybulskaya as CEO of its mobile division in Romania, Telekom Romania Mobile Communications, effective September 1.

The appointment comes after the separation of Deutsche Telekom’s operations in Romania as the German group has already announced an agreement with French competitor Orange to sell its fixed telecom division Telekom Romania Communications. Vladan Pekovic will continue his tenure as CEO of Telekom Romania Communications, ensuring a smooth transition until the transaction’s completion.

Dina Tsybulskaya began her career in the telecommunications industry in 2007 at the Telekom Austria Group, where she held the position of Marketing Director until 2012. She continued her career in the Turkcell Group, where she held several leading roles, including the position of Commercial Director from 2012 to 2015, then Senior Vice President of the Turkcell Group, and from 2015 to 2018, the position of Executive Director of the mobile operator Life in Belarus.

From 2016 to 2019, she was the head of the Software Development Supervision Committee at Lifetech Corp. She took over the position of CEO of Crnogorski Telekom on February 18, 2019.

(Photo source: the company)

