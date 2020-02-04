Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 08:13
Business
Deloitte: Romania’s M&A market tripled in Q1, but will take a break
02 April 2020
The Romanian mergers and acquisitions (M&A) market boasted 19 transactions between January and March 2020, and their aggregated value was estimated at EUR 600-750 million, up from EUR 200-300 mln in the same period last year, according to a report by financial consultancy firm Deloitte.

Reported transactions totaled EUR 337 mln compared to EUR 120 mln in the same period last year.

Of the total of 19 transactions, only four were announced in March, when the state of emergency was decreed in Romania and a series of restrictions were imposed in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Unfortunately, these are unprecedented times, governed by uncertainty on all levels. In this context, our expectations for the M&A market can’t be optimistic. Everything will depend on when and how this will end,” said Ioana Filipescu Stamboli, Partner Corporate Finance, Deloitte Romania.

The biggest transaction in the first quarter was the acquisition by the Czech developer CPI Property Group SA of a minority stake in Globalworth, the largest owner of office buildings in Romania and Poland, in a series of successive transactions, the largest amounting to approximately EUR 280 million.

(Photo: Phonlawat Chaicheevinlikit/ Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Normal
1
 

