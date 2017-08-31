Deloitte cyber intelligence center in Hungary will also serve Romania

International financial consultancy group Deloitte has opened a new cyber intelligence center in Hungary, which will serve 18 countries in Central and Eastern Europe, including Romania, the company announced yesterday.

The growth of cyber threats was one of the reasons for setting up the new center, according to Deloitte.

The center will provide tens of services, from cyber-attack prevention and detection to incident management.

In May, Deloitte inaugurated the European Regional Delivery Center in Bucharest, which serves as a technology hub for local and international customers. The center, which already employs more than 100 IT consultants, will create up to 800 jobs by 2020. The company currently employs 600 experts in Romania.

