Numerous counties in Romania under orange heatwave warning

Romania’s National Meteorological Administration issued a new yellow code weather warning for hot weather on Thursday, June 25, as well as an orange code heatwave alert for 11 counties, valid on Thursday and Friday. Afterwards, the heatwave will spread on Saturday (June 27) in the center and south, and on Sunday (June 28) across the entire country.

According to the cited source, on Thursday, between 12 PM and 9 PM, a Yellow Code for significantly high temperatures, heatwave, and thermal discomfort will be in effect in most of the country.

As such, significantly high temperatures for this date will be recorded in the regions of Banat, Crișana, Maramureș, Oltenia, Muntenia, Dobrogea, most of Transylvania, and southern and eastern Moldavia. Maximum temperatures will range between 30 and 35 degrees Celsius, with the highest values in the west and northwest, where isolated heatwave conditions will occur. Thermal discomfort will be pronounced in lowland areas, where the temperature-humidity index (THI) will reach and slightly exceed the critical threshold of 80 units.

The next day, Friday, June 26, between 12 PM and 9 PM, a second Yellow Code for hot weather will be in force in Oltenia, Muntenia, Dobrogea, Moldavia, southern Banat, and locally in Transylvania, where maximum temperatures between 30 and 34 degrees Celsius will be recorded.

The same day, an Orange Code for significantly high temperatures, heatwave, and pronounced thermal discomfort will affect the counties of Timiș, Arad, Bihor, Satu Mare, Maramureș, Sălaj, Cluj, Alba, Hunedoara, Bistrița-Năsăud, and Mureș.

In these areas, maximum temperatures will range between 33 and 37 degrees Celsius, with the highest values in the Western Plain.

“We estimate that the heatwave will persist until the first days of July, during which time it is expected that, especially in the western part of the territory, maximum temperatures will approach the threshold of 40 degrees Celsius,” said Florinela Georgescu, head of the ANM forecasting section. By July 3, “fresher air masses” will lower temperatures in Romania, but will also increase atmospheric instability.

The heatwave will be felt in Bucharest starting on Thursday, June 25, and will persist on Friday, June 26, and throughout the weekend.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: anm.ro)