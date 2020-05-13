Local singer to hold first drive-in concert in Romania at the end of May

Delia, one of the most popular local singers in Romania, will hold the first drive-in concert in the country at the end of May.

The show is scheduled to take place at Romexpo in northern Bucharest on May 31, and is part of a national tour that could bring the experience of drive-in concerts to other cities as well, Infomusic.ro reported.

“I am happy to announce the first drive-in concert in Romania on May 31 at Romexpo. I missed my fans during this period, and I was looking forward to meeting them again. I can’t wait to sing my songs live, and I try to anticipate the feeling I will have when instead of applause, those present will honk or give flashes,” Delia said.

Tickets cost between RON 290 and RON 990 and can be purchased online at Iabilet.ro.

Tickets on sale are per car. A maximum of 3 people are allowed in each car.

