Newly-launched online platform streams concerts of Romanian bands

Music management, booking and PR agency Overground Music has launched Overground Showroom, a video on-demand library of concerts of Romanian bands.

Various subscription options give users access to all concerts available in the online library, and new productions are added periodically.

A monthly pass costs EUR 9 plus VAT, a three-month pass EUR 26 plus VAT, a six-month pass EUR 51 plus VAT, and a one-year pass EUR 99 plus VAT.

Users can opt to watch one concert from the catalog per month for EUR 4.99 plus VAT.

The revenues generated by the platform will be directed towards the artists.

The first productions available on Overground Showroom (showroom.overground.ro) are concerts of the local groups byron, The Mono Jacks, Luna Amară, Diamonds are Forever and Melting Dice.

Two concerts are available as a premiere and exclusively on the platform, namely byron’s concert byronnouălive at Cincşor and The Mono Jacks – Gloria at Arenele Romane.

