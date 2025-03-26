Real Estate

Romanian DIY retailer Dedeman buys plot of land in southern Romania

26 March 2025

DIY retailer Dedeman has acquired approximately 6 hectares of land near the Giurgiu customs, at the border with Bulgaria.

The transaction, brokered by real estate consultancy Colliers, brings Dedeman to the last county in Romania where it had no stores, allowing it to expand its network further.

Dedeman, controlled by entrepreneurs Adrian and Dragoş Pavăl, had a network of 63 stores and five logistic centers at the end of last year and employed more than 13,000 people.

"The land already has the urban planning documentation approved for commercial use, allowing construction of the new Dedeman store to begin quickly. With this acquisition, Giurgiu became the last county to be integrated into Dedeman's national network. The transaction reflects the dynamic nature of the real estate market, especially in the retail sector, which is experiencing significant growth driven by increasing consumer demand," Sînziana Oprea, director of Land Agency at Colliers Romania, explained.

Retail-oriented land transactions accounted for approximately 20% of the total market volume in 2024, bringing the sector close to the EUR 450 million mark recorded the previous year. Despite economic and political uncertainty, growth remained steady, according to Colliers' annual report. Retailers continue to prioritize consolidation and expansion, securing long-term agreements and focusing on previously untapped areas, the Colliers consultants explain.

(Photo: Empire331/ Dreamstime)

