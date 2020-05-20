Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 05/20/2020 - 08:13
Business
One in five Romanian debtors use moratorium on bank loan repayment
20 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

One in five individual debtors have invoked the moratorium on bank loan repayment that allows them to defer the payment of loan installments until the end of this year.

One in seven firms with bank loans have postponed their payments to banks as well, Ziarul Financiar announced.

The deadline for using the facility enacted by the emergency ordinance (OUG) 37/2020 was extended by one month to June 15.

The moratorium (grace period) can be asked by bank debtors, subject to the effects of the coronavirus epidemic, for one to nine months - but only for the remainder of this year. Approximately 317,000 bank debtors, namely 303,000 individual customers and 14,000 companies, have submitted requests to suspend the payment of installments since March 30.

The Parliament amended the OUG extending to 18 months the grace period, among others. The Constitutional Court will decide on May 27 whether the amendments are constitutional or not.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 05/20/2020 - 08:13
Business
One in five Romanian debtors use moratorium on bank loan repayment
20 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

One in five individual debtors have invoked the moratorium on bank loan repayment that allows them to defer the payment of loan installments until the end of this year.

One in seven firms with bank loans have postponed their payments to banks as well, Ziarul Financiar announced.

The deadline for using the facility enacted by the emergency ordinance (OUG) 37/2020 was extended by one month to June 15.

The moratorium (grace period) can be asked by bank debtors, subject to the effects of the coronavirus epidemic, for one to nine months - but only for the remainder of this year. Approximately 317,000 bank debtors, namely 303,000 individual customers and 14,000 companies, have submitted requests to suspend the payment of installments since March 30.

The Parliament amended the OUG extending to 18 months the grace period, among others. The Constitutional Court will decide on May 27 whether the amendments are constitutional or not.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

18 May 2020
Business
Almost half of the households in Romania have high-speed internet connections
20 May 2020
Culture
Classic films, awarded productions, documentaries: Online screenings available in Romania
15 May 2020
Business
Romania records 2.4% economic growth in first quarter
15 May 2020
Social
Romania keeps most international flights suspended as it replaces state of emergency with state of alert
14 May 2020
Social
Romania's president: State of emergency ends but pandemic continues
15 May 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Two Americans get stuck in Romania during the COVID-19 lockdown: We believe Romania is a hidden gem!
13 May 2020
Social
Romanian church in Chicago defies stay-at-home order issued by Illinois governor
13 May 2020
Business
Deloitte Partner: Pandemic could help Romania become an EU supply chain superhub