Consolidation deal cleared on Romania’s meat processing market

The Romanian competition body Consiliul Concurentei authorized the transaction by which Abatorul Periș, the largest pig and pork processor in the southeast of Romania, takes over three regional meat processing and marketing units owned by the local entrepreneur Alin Zamfira through the Cathedral Group.

The target companies are Almado Total Distribution, Cathedral Distribution, and Policalita, Economica.net reported.

Abatorul Periș is part of Agricover Holding and estimates its 2023 turnover at EUR 100 million.

The Cathedral group, with an annual consolidated business of approximately EUR 40 million and over 300 employees, began its activity in 2015. Today, the group includes two specialized meat processing units, Cathedral Distribution and Policalita, as well as Almado Total Distribution – which owns a network of 12 specialized stores in Buzău, Vrancea, and Bacău counties.

