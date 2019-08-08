EP president reacts to Romanian teen’s murder: Her voice calling for help in vain horrified all of Europe

David Sassoli, the president of the European Parliament, reacted on his Facebook page to the recent murder of a Romanian teenage girl in the town of Caracal, in southern Romania, saying that the girl’s voice calling for help in vain has horrified all of Europe.

“Hearing the voice of Alexandra Macesanu, 15 years old, who in vain calls for help at the emergency number, saddens and horrifies not only Romania, but the whole of Europe,” David Sassoli wrote on Facebook.

He also said in his message that the application of more efficient policies aimed at preventing and combating violence against women and the killing of women have to be more at the center of European political and institutional actions.

The 15-year old Alexandra Macesanu went missing on July 24. She managed to call the emergency number 112 three times the next morning, on July 25, and tell the authorities that she was kidnapped and raped. However, the police raided the main suspect’s house only in the morning of July 26, and the girl wasn’t there anymore. The main suspect was arrested and confessed to killing Alexandra, and another girl who went missing in mid-April, and the DNA tests confirmed that the bone fragments found at the suspect’s house belonged to the 15-year old girl.

Meanwhile, the transcript of her calls for help were made public, and they revealed the questionable reaction of the authorities.

