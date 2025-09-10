Sports

Sprint with the Stars: David Popovici to bring to Romania event where junior swimmers race world's best

10 September 2025

Swimmer David Popovici, the winner of this year's world titles in 100-meter freestyle and 200-meter freestyle at the Singapore Championships, will host a Sprint with the Stars event in Otopeni next year.

Sprint with the Stars is an event where grassroots swimmers race some of the world's best. The competition is based solely on sprint racing – 50 meters on all strokes – where the fastest nine in each age group progress from the Heats to the Showcase Finals of the respective stroke. The center lane in each final is taken up by a star swimmer, who chases down the pack following a handicap age-related head start.

Popovici recently took part in the Sprint with the Stars races in London, organized by multiple world and Olympic champion Adam Peaty.

The Romanian event is set to take place on January 17 of next year, at the Swimming Complex in Otopeni, near Bucharest.

(Photo: Federatia Romana de Natatie si Pentatlon Modern on Facebook)

simona@romania-insider.com

