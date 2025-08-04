David Popovici returns to Romania after double gold at World Aquatics Championships

Romania’s star swimmer David Popovici arrived home on Sunday evening, August 3, to a hero’s welcome at Otopeni Airport after winning two gold medals at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore. The 20-year-old, who triumphed in both the 100m and 200m freestyle events, dismissed recent speculation about a possible retirement, saying he remains passionate about swimming and is proud of his team and achievements.

“I’m super proud of myself and of my entire team,” Popovici told reporters present at the airport, as quoted by Euronews Romania.

“It was a revealing competition for me, one where I really managed to push my limits. I still love swimming. I don’t know where these rumors about me retiring came from, […] but there’s absolutely no chance. If the time ever comes, you’ll hear it from me,” he added.

Popovici also opened up about a difficult period before the competition when he was close to withdrawing entirely.

“More than the medals or the times I swam, I’m proud that I didn’t give up,” he said. “With the support of my family, my girlfriend, and my friends, I found the strength to keep going. I think self-doubt is a taboo topic in sports, including in Romanian sports, but more athletes should talk about the moments when they question themselves. At the end of the day, I’m not just an athlete - I’m a human being.”

He also described his feelings on the podium as the Romanian flag was raised above those of swimming powerhouses like the United States, Australia, and the UK. “To see the Romanian flag above the stars and stripes, above Australia and Britain, makes me feel really proud. I’m just a guy from Pantelimon, but I stood above the world’s greatest swimming nations.”

David Popovici also took the opportunity to urge Romanian authorities to invest more seriously in sports infrastructure, calling on them to prioritize the long-overdue renovation of the Lia Manoliu swimming complex.

With his victories in Singapore, Popovici became the first swimmer in history to win both the 100m and 200m freestyle at two separate World Championships, having previously achieved the same feat in Budapest in 2022. In Singapore, he also set a new competition and European record in the 100m freestyle, finishing just 0.11 seconds behind the world record set by China’s Zhanle Pan at the 2024 Olympics, where Popovici claimed bronze.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Ovidiu Micsik)