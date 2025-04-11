Romania’s David Popovici secures gold medal in 200m freestyle event in Otopeni

Romanian star swimmer David Popovici won the gold medal on Thursday, April 10, in the 200m freestyle event at the National Swimming Championships in Otopeni.

Popovici won with a time of 1:45.07, more than 5 seconds ahead of Eric Ștefan Andrieș. Third place was taken by Robert Andrei Badea (1:50.85).

The race was David’s first 200m event since the Olympic Games in Paris, where he finished with a time of 1:44.72 to win the gold medal.

“It’s a very good time. It’s very close to the time I had at the Olympic Games. I had no expectations regarding time, but I swam as fast as I could today. And it was pretty fast,” said Popovici, cited by GSP.ro.

The medal comes just one day after David Popovici won the 50m freestyle event with a time of 21.83 seconds.

“What I achieved yesterday made me even happier, because I really wanted this, to be the first in history to go under 22 seconds in the 50m event, under 47 in the 100, and under 1:43.00 in the 200. And this achievement makes me very happy,” the swimmer said.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Colette Rochefort)