Sports

Romania’s David Popovici secures gold medal in 200m freestyle event in Otopeni

11 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian star swimmer David Popovici won the gold medal on Thursday, April 10, in the 200m freestyle event at the National Swimming Championships in Otopeni.

Popovici won with a time of 1:45.07, more than 5 seconds ahead of Eric Ștefan Andrieș. Third place was taken by Robert Andrei Badea (1:50.85). 

The race was David’s first 200m event since the Olympic Games in Paris, where he finished with a time of 1:44.72 to win the gold medal.

“It’s a very good time. It’s very close to the time I had at the Olympic Games. I had no expectations regarding time, but I swam as fast as I could today. And it was pretty fast,” said Popovici, cited by GSP.ro.

The medal comes just one day after David Popovici won the 50m freestyle event with a time of 21.83 seconds. 

“What I achieved yesterday made me even happier, because I really wanted this, to be the first in history to go under 22 seconds in the 50m event, under 47 in the 100, and under 1:43.00 in the 200. And this achievement makes me very happy,” the swimmer said.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Colette Rochefort)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Sports

Romania’s David Popovici secures gold medal in 200m freestyle event in Otopeni

11 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian star swimmer David Popovici won the gold medal on Thursday, April 10, in the 200m freestyle event at the National Swimming Championships in Otopeni.

Popovici won with a time of 1:45.07, more than 5 seconds ahead of Eric Ștefan Andrieș. Third place was taken by Robert Andrei Badea (1:50.85). 

The race was David’s first 200m event since the Olympic Games in Paris, where he finished with a time of 1:44.72 to win the gold medal.

“It’s a very good time. It’s very close to the time I had at the Olympic Games. I had no expectations regarding time, but I swam as fast as I could today. And it was pretty fast,” said Popovici, cited by GSP.ro.

The medal comes just one day after David Popovici won the 50m freestyle event with a time of 21.83 seconds. 

“What I achieved yesterday made me even happier, because I really wanted this, to be the first in history to go under 22 seconds in the 50m event, under 47 in the 100, and under 1:43.00 in the 200. And this achievement makes me very happy,” the swimmer said.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Colette Rochefort)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 April 2025
Travel
National Geographic names Bucharest “Europe’s next great food destination”
11 April 2025
Culture
Dacian silver treasure unearthed in Romania’s Mureș county
11 April 2025
Environment
Romania's brown bear population estimated at over 10,000 in new official study
11 April 2025
Politics
Elena Lasconi accuses USR of 'political execution’ after informal vote to back Bucharest mayor in presidential elections
11 April 2025
Macro
Romania's public debt takes a break and stays flat in January at 54.8% of GDP
11 April 2025
Politics
Presidential candidate and ex-PM Victor Ponta faces backlash after claiming he flooded Romanian villages to save Belgrade in 2014
10 April 2025
Politics
Romania to open 965 polling stations abroad for May presidential elections
10 April 2025
Transport
Diehl Aviation to open new production facility in Romania