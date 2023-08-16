Former finance minister Darius Vâlcov extradited to Romania to serve six-year prison sentence

Darius Vâlcov, former finance minister and mayor of Slatina, was extradited to Romania on Monday, August 14, from Italy. He has to serve a six-year prison sentence in the country, ruled by the High Court for influence peddling and money laundering.

Vâlcov will be quarantined for 21 days before being imprisoned with the other inmates at the Rahova Penitentiary, News.ro reported. According to justice minister Alina Gorghiu, he will later be moved to another prison.

In an official reaction, the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), which conducted the investigations and sent Darius Vâlcov to trial, welcomed the Italian authorities’ decision to extradite him to Romania.

“Justice cannot be done if the sentences ordered by the courts are not served,” said DNA chief prosecutor Marius Voineag, adding that the fight against corruption is undermined when those convicted for acts of corruption manage to escape the execution of their sentences.

“The National Anticorruption Directorate appreciates that this decision of the Italian authorities and the proven determination of the Romanian authorities constitute a strong first signal for all those tempted to consider evading the execution of the sentences ordered by the Romanian courts,” he further said.

The Romanian Police issued an international arrest warrant on Darius Vâlcov’s name after the court ruled the six-year prison sentence. The former minister turned himself in to authorities in Naples in May, where the Court of Appeal later ordered his extradition to Romania. A higher court rejected his appeal, and he was brought back to the country on August 14.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)