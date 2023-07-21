Justice

Naples court approves extradition of former Romanian minister Darius Valcov

21 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Naples Court of Appeal ordered on July 20 the extradition of Darius Valcov, former mayor of Slatina and minister of finance, to Romania's competent authorities, justice minister Alina Gorghiu announced.

Valcov has to serve a 6-year jail sentence in Romania, issued for influence peddling and money laundering committed between 2009 and 2013.

Minister Gorghiu pointed out that Valcov surrendered himself to the Italian authorities on May 23 in Naples. The Italian court did not order provisional arrest but left Valcov at large, under supervision.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Normal
Justice

Naples court approves extradition of former Romanian minister Darius Valcov

21 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Naples Court of Appeal ordered on July 20 the extradition of Darius Valcov, former mayor of Slatina and minister of finance, to Romania's competent authorities, justice minister Alina Gorghiu announced.

Valcov has to serve a 6-year jail sentence in Romania, issued for influence peddling and money laundering committed between 2009 and 2013.

Minister Gorghiu pointed out that Valcov surrendered himself to the Italian authorities on May 23 in Naples. The Italian court did not order provisional arrest but left Valcov at large, under supervision.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

20 July 2023
Events
Coldplay will hold first concert in Bucharest next summer
13 July 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
FTSE Russell and MSCI include Hidroelectrica’s shares in their indices just after BSE debut
11 July 2023
People
UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines resigns from co-CEO position
06 July 2023
Transport
Brăila bridge over the Danube: Romania inaugurates one of Europe’s largest bridges
06 July 2023
Events
Neversea opens stellar summer festival season in Romania
03 July 2023
Business
Dacia to enter Dakar Rally in 2025 with a race car running on synthetic fuel  
23 June 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania's biggest IPO begins at Bucharest Stock Exchange: investors can buy 17.3% of power producer Hidroelectrica
21 June 2023
Energy
OMV Petrom and Romgaz move ahead with Neptun Deep offshore project in the Romanian Black Sea