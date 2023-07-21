Naples court approves extradition of former Romanian minister Darius Valcov

The Naples Court of Appeal ordered on July 20 the extradition of Darius Valcov, former mayor of Slatina and minister of finance, to Romania's competent authorities, justice minister Alina Gorghiu announced.

Valcov has to serve a 6-year jail sentence in Romania, issued for influence peddling and money laundering committed between 2009 and 2013.

Minister Gorghiu pointed out that Valcov surrendered himself to the Italian authorities on May 23 in Naples. The Italian court did not order provisional arrest but left Valcov at large, under supervision.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)