PM: Romania wants to host European agency for cybersecurity

Romania must fully integrate into the Schengen area and by holding the EU Council presidency, Romania has proved the legitimacy of its desire to have the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) ended, prime minister Viorica Dancila said in the European Parliament on Tuesday, July 16, as she presented the report of Romania’s EU Council presidency.

She also said that Romania wants to host a European agency specialized in combatting cyber-attacks, Digi24.ro reported.

“A framework of sanctions has been adopted to improve the answer to cyber-attacks. Thus, for the first time, the persons involved in cyber-attacks that threaten the European Union or its member states will be sanctioned. Romania will continue to act in this area, aiming to host a European agency specialized in this area,” Dancila said.

(Photo: gov.ro)

