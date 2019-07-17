Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 07/17/2019 - 09:12
Politics
PM: Romania wants to host European agency for cybersecurity
17 July 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania must fully integrate into the Schengen area and by holding the EU Council presidency, Romania has proved the legitimacy of its desire to have the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) ended, prime minister Viorica Dancila said in the European Parliament on Tuesday, July 16, as she presented the report of Romania’s EU Council presidency.

She also said that Romania wants to host a European agency specialized in combatting cyber-attacks, Digi24.ro reported.

“A framework of sanctions has been adopted to improve the answer to cyber-attacks. Thus, for the first time, the persons involved in cyber-attacks that threaten the European Union or its member states will be sanctioned. Romania will continue to act in this area, aiming to host a European agency specialized in this area,” Dancila said.

(Photo: gov.ro)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 07/17/2019 - 09:12
Politics
PM: Romania wants to host European agency for cybersecurity
17 July 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania must fully integrate into the Schengen area and by holding the EU Council presidency, Romania has proved the legitimacy of its desire to have the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) ended, prime minister Viorica Dancila said in the European Parliament on Tuesday, July 16, as she presented the report of Romania’s EU Council presidency.

She also said that Romania wants to host a European agency specialized in combatting cyber-attacks, Digi24.ro reported.

“A framework of sanctions has been adopted to improve the answer to cyber-attacks. Thus, for the first time, the persons involved in cyber-attacks that threaten the European Union or its member states will be sanctioned. Romania will continue to act in this area, aiming to host a European agency specialized in this area,” Dancila said.

(Photo: gov.ro)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
No, thanks.
40