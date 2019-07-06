Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 06/07/2019 - 10:10
Business
Romania signs agreement over cybersecurity with Israel
07 June 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania and Israel signed a memorandum of understanding on cybersecurity, in the context of Romania - Israel Cyber Security Forum, prime minister Viorica Dancila announced. She attended the signing ceremony.

“I believe that it’s a good time to capitalize the openness expressed by the two countries, Romania and Israel, to cooperation in research, technology and industrial development in cybersecurity, to protect our organizations, institutions, and our citizens,” she explained, according to G4media.ro.  

The format of Romania - Israel Cyber Security Forum is to establish B2B meetings between Romanian and Israeli companies.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 06/07/2019 - 10:10
Business
Romania signs agreement over cybersecurity with Israel
07 June 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania and Israel signed a memorandum of understanding on cybersecurity, in the context of Romania - Israel Cyber Security Forum, prime minister Viorica Dancila announced. She attended the signing ceremony.

“I believe that it’s a good time to capitalize the openness expressed by the two countries, Romania and Israel, to cooperation in research, technology and industrial development in cybersecurity, to protect our organizations, institutions, and our citizens,” she explained, according to G4media.ro.  

The format of Romania - Israel Cyber Security Forum is to establish B2B meetings between Romanian and Israeli companies.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

05 June 2019
People
Romanian businesswoman on Forbes’ list of wealthiest self-made women in U.S.
27 May 2019
OpEd
Comment: The rise and fall of Liviu Dragnea, the most powerful politician sent to jail in Romania
27 May 2019
Politics
Romanian ruling party leader goes to jail after bitter defeat in EU elections
27 May 2019
Politics
EU elections: Opposition scores massive victory over ruling coalition in Romania
26 May 2019
Social
EU elections: Thousands of Romanians abroad didn’t get to vote even after hours of waiting
26 May 2019
Politics
EU elections in Romania: Exit poll shows three parties neck-and-neck in the lead
26 May 2019
Politics
Romanian president’s referendum for justice passes validation threshold, record turnout for EU elections
24 May 2019
Social
Heavy rain floods Bucharest on Friday afternoon

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
No, thanks.
40