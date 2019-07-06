Romania signs agreement over cybersecurity with Israel

Romania and Israel signed a memorandum of understanding on cybersecurity, in the context of Romania - Israel Cyber Security Forum, prime minister Viorica Dancila announced. She attended the signing ceremony.

“I believe that it’s a good time to capitalize the openness expressed by the two countries, Romania and Israel, to cooperation in research, technology and industrial development in cybersecurity, to protect our organizations, institutions, and our citizens,” she explained, according to G4media.ro.

The format of Romania - Israel Cyber Security Forum is to establish B2B meetings between Romanian and Israeli companies.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)