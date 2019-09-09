Romanian presidential candidate Dan Barna wins top position in his party

Dan Barna, president of Save Romania Union (USR) and the party’s candidate in the coming presidential elections, won the internal elections in his party on September 5, with nearly two thirds of the votes.

Over 6,000 out of the 9,314 USR members who expressed their option voted for Barna, News.ro reported. The party has around 16,000 members.

The poll was conducted online and Barna’s challenger was MP Cosette Chichirau, who has criticised Barna for his autocratic leadership. After the elections, Chichirau signalled possible suspicions related to the online vote, namely over 500 suspicious emails (not enough to change the vote result, though), according to Mediafax.

Dan Barna has been leading the USR since 2017, when the party’s founder Nicusor Dan left after disputes with other party members.

(Photo source: Facebook/Uniunea Salvati Romania-USR)