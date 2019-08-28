RO opposition party USR to support, not join, new Government

The leader of Save Romania Union Dan Barna stated that his party would support a non-confidence motion against the Government of prime minister Viorica Dancila and would support a Government formed by another majority but under no circumstances would his party partake a ruling coalition together with Victor Ponta or Calin Popescu Tariceanu.

“Ruling alongside Tariceanu or Ponta is simply unacceptable for our electorate,” Barna stated, quoted by Hotnews.ro.

But he admitted that Ludovic Orban [the head of the National Liberal Party] is a possible option for the prime minister seat, adding that it is the president who should nominate the new premier.

The USR leader thus sketched a possible scenario for the smooth replacement of the incumbent PM Dancila with a Government formed by a minority coalition of PNL, Liberal Democrats of Calin Popescu Tariceanu and Pro Romania of Victor Ponta with the support of USR. But he is not very optimistic about the role of such a Government.

“It is going to be a transition Government, which in fact will not be able to function as a Government, will not be able to pursue reforms,” he stated.

(Photo: Uniunea Salvati Romania USR Facebook Page)

