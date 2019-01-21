UK newspaper travels to Romania, ‘an Eastern European gem’

Romania is presented as an “Eastern European gem” in a feature published in the online edition of The Daily Mail.

The author of the article visited the Turda Salt Mine, took a ride aboard the Mocanita steam train, and stayed in the hunting lodge of the former Communist dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu.

The Turda Salt Mine, which is close to Cluj-Napoca, left the author feeling like she “had walked into a James Bond movie.” The salt mine, which dates back to the 17th century, features an auditorium, a playground and a Ferris wheel.

In Maramureș, the author visited the village of Breb, “where life has changed little over the centuries.” There, she witnessed a local wedding, and people washing their clothes in the river or brewing their own alcohol.

In Bucovina, another historical region of the country, she visited the painted monasteries, many of which are now included on the Unesco World Heritage list.

The full article can be read here.

