Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 08:22
Business
RO automobile industry loses EUR 124 mln in revenues for each shutdown day
02 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s auto industry, the engine of the national economy, loses about EUR 124 million per day due to production shutdowns, estimates Adrian Sandu, general secretary of the Romanian Association of Automobile Builders (ACAROM).

Renault’s Dacia plant, the largest industrial employer in Romania, temporarily stopped the activity between March 18 and April 5 due to the new coronavirus pandemic. Employees will be paid, according to the collective labor agreement, with 75% of the salary.

Ford, which operates a car and engine factory in southern Romania, has announced that employees at the Craiova plant went into technical unemployment on March 19 for a few weeks, depending on the evolution of this pandemic, the restrictions imposed at national level constraints of working with suppliers, but also dealer stock needs. Ford Craiova employees will receive 78% of the salary.

“The automotive industry is the most affected, but I'm not just talking about big companies like Ford or Dacia, but also their suppliers, because it's a domino effect. There are small companies, but also larger ones, some even have over 1,000 employees, suppliers of the two companies, which probably do not have the visibility of the brand that the big ones have, but which will also be suspend their activity and send their employees into technical unemployment, because nobody knows what will happen,” Florin Godean, country manager of Adecco Romania told Wall-street.ro.

(Photo: media.ford.com)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 08:22
Business
RO automobile industry loses EUR 124 mln in revenues for each shutdown day
02 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s auto industry, the engine of the national economy, loses about EUR 124 million per day due to production shutdowns, estimates Adrian Sandu, general secretary of the Romanian Association of Automobile Builders (ACAROM).

Renault’s Dacia plant, the largest industrial employer in Romania, temporarily stopped the activity between March 18 and April 5 due to the new coronavirus pandemic. Employees will be paid, according to the collective labor agreement, with 75% of the salary.

Ford, which operates a car and engine factory in southern Romania, has announced that employees at the Craiova plant went into technical unemployment on March 19 for a few weeks, depending on the evolution of this pandemic, the restrictions imposed at national level constraints of working with suppliers, but also dealer stock needs. Ford Craiova employees will receive 78% of the salary.

“The automotive industry is the most affected, but I'm not just talking about big companies like Ford or Dacia, but also their suppliers, because it's a domino effect. There are small companies, but also larger ones, some even have over 1,000 employees, suppliers of the two companies, which probably do not have the visibility of the brand that the big ones have, but which will also be suspend their activity and send their employees into technical unemployment, because nobody knows what will happen,” Florin Godean, country manager of Adecco Romania told Wall-street.ro.

(Photo: media.ford.com)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Explore Romania from the comfort of your home with our new Expat and Travel Guide in digital format! The 2020 edition is a perfect tool that helps you understand and discover Romania. Order your digital copy on Amazon!

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

02 April 2020
Entertainment
Romanian song of the day: Smiley launches musical tribute to heroes in #FrontLine
02 April 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: New management of Suceava County Hospital resigns as 200 doctors and nurses infected
02 April 2020
Social
United against the coronavirus: Romanian companies donate millions for hospitals
01 April 2020
Social
Life in a quarantined Romanian city: Video showing Suceava in the first day of Covid-19 lockdown goes viral
01 April 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: 27 confirmed infection cases at one of the largest hospitals in Bucharest
31 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: The city with most Covid-19 cases in Romania placed under lockdown
29 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Authorities increase penalties for those who don’t respect Covid-19 restrictions
29 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Authorities are ready to move to fourth scenario as number of Covid-19 infection cases nears 2,000; numbers to spike in the next two weeks