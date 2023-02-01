Dacia might prepare a new small SUV model

Romanian automobile producer Dacia is reportedly exploring the idea of a small-sized SUV model similar to the Jeep Avenger (smaller than Duster), equipped with both hybrid and electric propulsion, to "fill" the gap between the electric model Dacia Spring and the future (larger) Duster version, Profit.ro reported.

At this moment, Dacia Sandero fills the gap, but it is not a true SUV and has no hybrid or electric version (at least not before 2028).

Officials of both Dacia and its parent group Renault have confirmed that the Romanian company will launch two new models in the period after the debut of the new version of Duster (2024) and the new model Bigster (2025). Moreover, Dacia CEO Xavier Martinet said that there will be two compact models developed on the CMF-B platform, which is also found today on the Sandero and Jogger.

However, it is not clear whether, in addition to the new Sandero, Dacia would also be interested in developing a mini-SUV, approximately 4.10 meters long, with clearer features than the Stepway.

