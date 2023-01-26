Dacia launches production of Jogger hybrid model in Romania
The factory operated by Romanian automobile producer Dacia in Mioveni has started the mass production of the Jogger Hybrid 140 model. Intended for a customer in Romania, the first vehicle with hybrid technology produced under the Dacia logo is a Schiste Gray model with seven seats, and has the Extreme+ equipment level, the company announced.
"Perfectly illustrating the positioning of the Dacia brand, the Jogger Hybrid 140 is the most affordable family vehicle with hybrid propulsion on the market, with a generous interior space and essential equipment," the company said.
The autonomy of the Jogger Hybrid 140 version is over 900 km (in WLTP approved mixed cycle). The battery has a warranty of 8 years or 160,000 km.
Almost 80,000 units of the Jogger model were already produced in Mioveni, of which over 90% were exported mainly to Western European markets. Leader of the C-Break segment in Romania, Dacia Jogger was, in 2022, in the second position in the ranking of the best-selling C-segment vehicles (except the SUV class) to private customers in Europe.
(Photo source: Dacia.ro)