Dacia Sandero leads ranking of best-selling cars in Europe in August

The ranking of the best-selling cars in Europe was led by Dacia Sandero in August, a particularly notable achievement given it occurred in a declining market. The Romanian-made model has been the leader since the beginning of the year, missing the top spot for only two months and ranking second instead during that time.

On the other hand, the Tesla Model Y, which was the best-selling car in Europe in 2023, had dramatically fallen in the first two quarters of this year. It now seems to be bouncing back, pushed by the "wave" delivery system used by the American manufacturer.

With 15,653 units registered in August and a 9% increase, the Dacia Sandero consolidated its top position in Europe, with every chance of maintaining it by the end of December, according to Jato Dynamics data cited by Profit.ro.

In second place, the Tesla Model Y registered 13,410 units, far more than in July or June, but 38% fewer than a year ago. In third place, the Toyota Yaris Cross returns to the top of the rankings, overtaking VW models, which have lost ground.

In fourth place is the Renault Clio, which fluctuates around this spot, while in fifth place, with a recurring strong performance, is the Dacia Duster, with 11,655 units registered and a 10% increase, due to the launch of the new generation.

The Ford Puma SUV, produced in Craiova, registered 8,938 units in August, a 20% drop, placing it on the 16th spot in the ranking of Europe's best-selling cars.

Jato Dynamics points out that the European car market saw significant declines in electric cars and plug-in models, with drops of 36% and 21% respectively, with all electric models registering lower figures compared to a year ago.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: VanderWolfImages | Dreamstime.com)