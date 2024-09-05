Dacia to unveil new C-class model in Paris

Romanian carmaker Dacia, part of the Renault group, will unveil a new C-class model at the Paris auto show scheduled between October 14 and 20, according to Economica.net quoting the French group's officials.

The Dacia stand at the auto exhibition will host "a new model that will mark the brand's offensive in the C segment," noted French officials.

Economica.net expects that the new model would probably be the SUV model dubbed so far as Bigster due to its size, which would be larger compared to the existing SUV model Duster. But the company is also reportedly working on a C-class model in the hatchback segment.

The commercial name of the new model will also be announced.

Dacia's new model, expected to be unveiled in Paris, is part of Renault's effort to come up with seven new models and two concepts at the auto exhibition. These "will illustrate Renault Group's ambition to be at the forefront of the automotive industry. The group is accelerating its transformation process, with the aim of becoming the most progressive car manufacturer in Europe thanks to its complementary brands."

Dacia's stand at the auto exhibition will host "a new model that will mark the brand's offensive in the C segment," according to the French officials.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Chernetskaya/Dreamstime.com)