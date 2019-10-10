Romanian carmaker Dacia ranks as biggest company in South-Eastern Europe

Romanian carmaker Dacia leads, for the fifth year in a row, in the ranking of the largest companies in South-Eastern Europe by revenues.

At the same time, four new Romanian companies entered this year’s edition of the Top 100 companies in the region compiled annually by SeeNews and quoted by Profit.ro.

Dacia, owned by the French group Renault, recorded EUR 5.35 billion in revenues last year, 6.54% more than in the previous year.

The 12th annual edition of SeeNews's ranking includes more than 2,900 companies in South-Eastern Europe defined such as to cover Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Republic of Moldova, Montenegro, Romania, Serbia and Slovenia. 54 of the largest 100 non-financial companies in South-Eastern Europe are Romanian, compared to 51 in the previous year.

Romania is followed by Slovenia, with 12 companies, and Bulgaria (10 companies). Four out of the five largest companies in the region are Romanian.

Thus, OMV Petrom ranks third in the ranking (not changed from the previous year), OMV Petrom Marketing is 4th (unchanged), and Rompetrol Refining is 5th (up 2 places).

The second largest company in the region is Petrol of Slovenia. Rompetrol Downstream (11th place, up 2 positions), Kaufland Romania (12th place, down one position), Ford Romania (13th place, up 20 places) and British America Tobacco Trading (15th place, down one place) are among the Romanian companies that are high in the ranking.

(Photo: Dacia Romania Facebook Page)

[email protected]