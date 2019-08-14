Romania Insider
Romanian carmaker Dacia likely to launch hybrid SUV model soon to meet average CO2 target
14 August 2019
Romanian car producer Dacia, part of French group Renault, may introduce a hybrid SUV as a step toward lowering its average emissions, people familiar with the matter said, Europe.autonews.com reported. 

Last year, the European Union decided on future CO2 emission targets for 2020, and all car manufacturers must comply with average CO2 emissions of 95 grams per kilometer at range. Analysts claim that the fine for the Renault group would be around EUR 450 million in total and Dacia is currently one of the manufacturers that will have trouble meeting its targets.

In this context, Dacia could launch a hybrid SUV that will help lower the emission average, according to sources close to the situation. The handy option would be Duster's electrification.

Arndt Ellinghorst, an analyst at Evercore ISI in London, reckons complying with emission targets for the next two years will cost Dacia some EUR 671 million, or EUR 1,269 per unit, with little leeway to pass those costs on to its price-conscious customers.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

