DAAS Epta Romania, part of the international Epta group, is set to open the first Training Center for refrigeration technicians in the country with an EUR 500,000 investment. The company also announced the accelerated expansion of the remote monitoring service center, or TLM.

The Training Center is a pilot project developed based on the model of Epta academies in Italy and Germany, with completion estimated for September 2025. Located in Ploiești, within the company’s headquarters, the center addresses a critical training need in the refrigeration systems sector.

The DAAS Epta Training Center will offer hands-on courses with state-of-the-art equipment, such as functional refrigeration systems using natural refrigerants, electrical panels, heat pumps, and “best in class” display cases.

The infrastructure includes a showroom dedicated to Epta technology, a training room for apprentices to learn the basics of refrigeration, and rooms for theoretical study. Emerging technologies such as virtual reality and artificial intelligence will be integrated into the training sessions, providing a complete and relevant educational environment for current industry demands.

The program is open to both DAAS Epta employees and partners, high school students, or university students interested in pursuing a career in a fast-developing sector.

The initiative will include special classes for apprentices in partnership with the “Elie Radu” High School in Ploiești (the refrigeration technician class created by DAAS), presentation sessions in technical universities, and collaborations with international equipment manufacturers, as well as the Romanian Association of Refrigeration Technicians.

“We are facing a major shortage of qualified refrigeration technicians at a time when the industry is rapidly evolving under the pressure of European regulations on emissions and the green transition. Through this training center, we are taking an active role in training the new generation of specialists. Our objective is twofold: to constantly raise the level of internal expertise and to become a benchmark for the entire refrigeration sector in Romania,” said Daniel Mocanu, CEO of DAAS Epta Romania.

At the same time, DAAS Epta Romania was designated a center of excellence and Shared Services for TLM (Telemonitoring) services. By the end of 2025, the company aims to double the number of monitored stores, reaching 3,000 active locations in Romania and other countries in Europe, Latin America, or Asia-Pacific. The expansion is supported by a new platform developed in-house – GAM (Global Alarm Management) – which integrates clients’ monitoring systems with Epta data platforms and Salesforce CRM.

Founded in 1993, DAAS Epta Romania is active in integrated commercial refrigeration, HVAC, and food service solutions, with over 30 years of experience in the field. Since 2015, it has been part of the Epta Group.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: DAAS Romania on Facebook)